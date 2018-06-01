The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is ready for debates over both amendments in Electoral Code and early elections, member of RPA Executive Bodyl Davit Harutyunyan told reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party.

"But we think the debates should take place between the political forces. All parliamentary forces should participate in those debates. This is required by both democratic approaches and our traditions. We have not received any proposal but we are ready for debates”, Harutyunyan said.

He emphasized that they salute Nikol Pashinyan’s idea that the early elections should take place after a number of extra mechanisms are applied. “Particularly, we salute the idea that there should be one single electronic system of fingerprints”, Davit Harutyunyan said.