Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have arrived in Moscow.

At the airport, Pashinyan kicked the official match ball for the World Cup.

Later on Armenian PM will hold a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin and will participate in a gala concert dedicated to the FIFA World Cup. Pashinyan will attend the opening ceremony of the World Cup and will watch the first match on Thursday.

Armenian's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan has submitted her resignation after government’s decision to apply the mandatory component of the funded pension system.

“After long discussions it became clear that the government does not support my proposal. A different offer was presented and approved instead,” Tandilyan wrote on Facebook.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, MP from Yelk bloc said Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan has not accepted the resignation yet.

The Karabakh Defense Army on Tuesday reported about mobilization of Azerbaijani troops and military equipment on the line of contact.

“Vanguard units of the Defense Army monitor the activities of the adversary closely and take necessary actions,” the statement reads.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, head of staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Artak Davtyan assured the situation is under control.

Leader of “New Armenia” front Jirair Sefilian and five civil activists have been released on bail from the Court of Appeals.

Sefilian’s sentence was reduced to 5.5 years from 10 years in jail.

Sefilian was earlier sentenced to 10.5 years in prison on charges of preparing to organize mass unrests and to seize buildings and constructions, with the use of weapons.

Members of the city council of Glendale, California, USA have unanimously voted to begin the process of renaming an avenue in the city to Artsakh Street, in honor of the Republic of Artsakh.

Accordingly, Maryland Avenue—between Wilson and Harvard—will be renamed to Artsakh Street, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Glendale reported.

The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia conducted search at the Yerevan Foundation offices that are located in the Yerevan Municipality building.

According to the report received by the service, some officials from Yerevan Municipality had obligated them to transfer large amounts of money to the Foundation, and in exchange for issuing permits for construction and property registration. It was found out that the cash money received under the abovementioned pretext was stolen.

Chairman of the Yerevan Foundation Board of Trustees is Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs held meetings with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and PM Nikol Pashinyan during their visit to Yerevan.

The co-chairs assured that they will put all their efforts into achieving a pacific resolution to the Karabakh conflict.

Pashinyan reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to continue —together with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs — the efforts toward the Karabakh conflict’s resolution through peace talks.

The International Weightlifting Federation has lifted suspension for the Armenian team and allowed a conditional return of athletes to competition.

The move was welcomed by Secretary General of Armenian Weightlifting Federation Pashik Alaverdyan. He said that starting from August the Armenian athletes will be able to participate in international tournaments and will prepare for the World Championships.