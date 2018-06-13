YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has not yet accepted Mane Tandilyan’s resignation as the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Yelk bloc deputy Edmon Marukyan told reporters on Wednesday in National Assembly.

According to him, a new candidacy to replace Mane Tandilyan will be discussed only after the Prime Minister approves the resignation.

“We are not discussing the candidacies of other people, since the resignation has not been signed yet,” the deputy said.

Commenting on Mane Tandilyan’s decision to quit the Bright Armenia party, Edmon Marukyan noted if she leaves her position in the Government, but decides to remain in the Bright Armenia, no one will prevent her from defending and promoting her position on this issue.

Aa reported earlier, Armenian's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Mane Tandilyan’s resignation follows the government’s decision to apply the compulsory component of the funded pension system. When assuming the Minister’s duties, she spoke for postponing the full implementation of the compulsory component for a year to find better solutions through public discussions.