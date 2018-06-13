YEREVAN. – The Foreign Minister of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on Tuesday received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Andrew Schofer (USA), Stéphane Visconti (France) and Igor Popov (Russia), as well as Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Valuing the mission of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Mnatsakanyan underscored this visit of theirs and stressed that it enables to establish their first direct contact in Armenia ever since the formation of a new government in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the FM reaffirmed Armenia’s outlook and position on the avenues for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, and highlighted that Armenia is committed to solely a pacific settlement of the conflict—and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The co-chairs, for their part, presented to the Armenian FM their experience in and approaches toward the efforts to resolve this matter.

The interlocutors exchanged views on settling the Karabakh conflict.

And reflecting on an Artsakh army soldier’s recent killing by the Azerbaijani side at the line of contact, FM Mnatsakanyan noted that with such provocations, Azerbaijan casts a major doubt on its commitment to the peace process.

They also discussed the future steps to be taken within the format of the co-chairs.