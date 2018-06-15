Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Armenian PM informed about this during a live stream on Facebook on Thursday.

"After the football match, the Russian president initiated a small meeting in the format of leaders of the CIS countries. The meeting was also attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. And the Russian president introduced us to each other,” Pashinyan said.

Asked whether Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting is expected in the near future, spokesperson for Russian president Dmitry Peskov said it is premature to talk about it, as it was simply the first encounter.

The Court of Cassation of Armenia on Friday ruled for the release of the Artsakh former Defense Minister and Defense Army Commander Samvel Babayan.

In consideration of the personal pledges submitted by eleven MPs, the court commuted Babayan’s preventive measure.

The first instance court had found Babayan guilty of orchestrating the smuggling of arms into Armenia and sentenced him to six years in prison, and the appellate court had upheld this ruling.

Deputy Minister of Justice Artak Asatryan will carry out the duties of Armenia’s representative at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The move came after former representative who is also former Prosecutor General, Gevorg Kostanyan submitted his resignation from the position.

The European Parliament will send a delegation of 9 MEPs to Armenia on 18 June to take stock of EU-Armenia relations and reform efforts, before voting on consent to the new agreement.

A nine-MEPs strong delegation, headed by Foreign Affairs committee Chair Mr. David McAllister (EPP, DE), will meet Prime Minister Mr Nikol Pashinyan, the Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Ara Babloyan as well as ministers, national MPs and civil society representatives. MEPs are to assess the political situation in Armenia and to take stock of EU-Armenia relations and announced reform efforts since the recent political turmoil, resulting in a change of government.

Armenian fruit and vegetable exports doubled from past year. As of June 15, more than 67 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables were exported from Armenia; this indicator was 33,819 tons in the same period last year.

These fresh fruits and vegetables were exported primarily to Russia, and the rest—to Georgia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Belgium, and Romania.

Belgian police have detained the sixth Armenian on suspicion of match-fixing in tennis.

Earlier, five Armenians were charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud, reported AFP.

Unlike the other five detainees, however, Karen H., 32, is charged also with committing violations while gambling.

On June 5, Belgian police detained thirteen people during raids linked to an investigation into match-fixing in professional tennis since 2014.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan plans to pay a working visit to Brussels in the near future.

Pashinyan informed about his visit via live stream on Facebook, adding that he will hold meetings with senior EU officials.