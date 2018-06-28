News
Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE
Two Azerbaijani MPs deprived of access to PACE
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The website of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe published the report of the independent investigative body on allegations of corruption in the Parliamentary Assembly of certain members of parliament and former PACE members, contact.az. reported.

The report includes the names of 29 deputies who were found guilty of violating ethical norms of an act of corruption. Some of these deputies were found guilty of receiving money and gifts from the representatives of Azerbaijan in order to lobby the interests of the Azerbaijani authorities in PACE.

Thus, the Committee found that Zmago Jelinсiс Plemeniti received 25 000 euros in July, 2012 from one of the British companies involved in the Laundromat scandal. Jelinсiс Plemeniti was deprived the right to access the Council of Europe for life.

Similar decisions on depriving PACE of lifelong access to the PACE were also made with regard to Karin Strenz, Karin Woldseth and Luca Volontè.

According to the report, the organizers of the transfer are Muslim Mammadov and Elkhan Suleymanov, They were all deprived of the access to PACE for involvement in corruption and violation of ethical standards.

The above-mentioned persons refused to cooperate and answer the questions of the commission for investigating the facts of corruption, the reported said.

The former Azerbaijani MP, Gultakin Hajibeyli, whose powers were terminated in 2010, was also included in the list.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
