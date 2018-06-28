Armenian MP to address Bundestag colleagues on declaration signed between Rheinmetall and Baku

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Armenian parliament’s committee on foreign affairs Armen Ashotyan plans to address his Bundestag counterpart regarding reports on declaration signed by German defense group Rheinmetall and Azerbaijan.
According to media reports, the representative of the German company John Taylor and the then Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Yaver Jamalov (Jamalov, died a few days ago - Ed.) signed a declaration “about the future bilateral cooperation”. The signing took place at the exhibition of defense industry Eurosatory near Paris.
“Rheinmetall is a large producer of military equipment, and I believe that such a deal, if implemented, is a violation of German law on military equipment supplies to the conflict zones as well as a violation of international commitments,” Ashotyan wrote on Facebook.
Ashotyan, who is also heading the Armenian-German parliamentary friendship group, said he would address German colleagues to clarify the reports.
“In the context of Azerbaijan’s militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric, as well as in terms of encouraging arms race in the region, this deal will promote an increase in instability in the South Caucasus,” he wrote.