Czech Justice Minister resigns less than 2 weeks after taking office
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Czech Minister of Justice Tatana Mala decided to resign less than two weeks after taking office due to allegations of plagiarism, Prague Monitor reported. 

According to the minister, information about plagiarism is not true.

“Due to the campaign led against me I simply do not want the movement [ANO] or the nascent government to be still harmed,” Mala said.

These accusations may be the desire of the opposition to discredit the political movement headed by the head of the government Andrej Babis, she noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
