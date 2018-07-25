News
Armen Sarkissian visits Union of Cinematographers of Armenia
Armen Sarkissian visits Union of Cinematographers of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Culture

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, wife Nune Sarkissian on Wednesday visited the Union of Cinematographers of Armenia (Cinema House), got acquainted with the Union’s ongoing activities, as well as the construction program of the Armenian Cinematek of the future cinema museum, the Presidential Office reported.

Accompanied by President of the Union Harutyun Khachatryan, the President toured the territory of Cinematek, visited the recently renovated big hall of the Cinema House and thereafter met with the representatives of the commission coordinating the works on creating the cinema museum.

During the meeting the President was introduced on the Cinematek project, concept and creation goals. It was stated that the cinema museum will not only collect, maintain and screen the Armenian cinema heritage, but also will be a museum with latest infrastructures, educational and scientific components, as well as will serve as a cultural and tourism center.

The meeting also touched upon the issues relating to the implementation of the project and etc.

President Sarkissian also left a note on the memorial wall of the fireplace hall.
