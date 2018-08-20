News
Armenia 2nd President’s office: We leave to readers as to objective pursued by belated dissemination of search news
Armenia 2nd President's office: We leave to readers as to objective pursued by belated dissemination of search news
The search in the mansion and office of Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan was conducted two to three weeks ago.

Viktor Soghomonyan, the head of Kocharyan’s office, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“For some reason, they [the Special Investigation Service (SIS)] have decided to disseminate that information now,” Soghomonyan said. “As to why, I leave [it] to the readers’ imagination. I leave to the readers as to what objective is pursued by the belated dissemination of the news about the search.”

He added that the search at the office was conducted in Kocharyan’s room.

Any other details about this search are not known, at present. 

Hovhannes Khudoyan, one of the second President’s attorney, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that they cannot say anything at this point, and due to the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, the SIS solely confirmed that a search was conducted, but it did not provide any details.

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.

Search conducted in Armenia 2nd President’s mansion
