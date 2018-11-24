Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – There are still many things to do with respect to the issues of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan.
Armen Ghazaryan, Head of the State Migration Service of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at Saturday’s conference devoted to the challenges facing the Azerbaijani Armenian refugees in Armenia.
In his words, first and foremost, the abovementioned service is in charge of refugees’ being granted Armenian citizenship, but the matter of refugees waiting in line for being allocated a home has not been resolved yet.
The official added their objective is to ensure that the refugees integrate into society, once and for all.