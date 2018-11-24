News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan
Armenia migration service: Still many things to do on issues of refugees from Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are still many things to do with respect to the issues of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan.

Armen Ghazaryan, Head of the State Migration Service of Armenia, stated the aforementioned at Saturday’s conference devoted to the challenges facing the Azerbaijani Armenian refugees in Armenia.

In his words, first and foremost, the abovementioned service is in charge of refugees’ being granted Armenian citizenship, but the matter of refugees waiting in line for being allocated a home has not been resolved yet.

The official added their objective is to ensure that the refugees integrate into society, once and for all.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan hosts conference on Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan
The participants are expected to discuss the reasons that led to the tragic events…
 Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan are successors of liberated lands in Karabakh
But they have not been represented at the negotiation process, as injured party…
 Armenia Cabinet: Refugees and asylum seekers must have right for free legal aid
There is no precise forecast on the flow of refugees...
 Karabakh official: Azerbaijani side obstinately ignores issue of Armenian refugees
According to Babayan, the data presented by the Azerbaijani side “regarding over 1 mln refugees” are strongly exaggerated...
 Refugees: Madrid Principles violate rights of Azerbaijani Armenians
In her words, the so-called Madrid Principles are again discussed on the international platform today...
 Main problem of Armenia refugees from Azerbaijani SSR is accommodation
"The conditions in dormitories are terrible especially in winter,” Avagyan said...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news