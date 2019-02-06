Turkey FM urges patience by Armenia church’s leadership on Patriarch elections

Representative of the Armenian Church at the Vatican, Archbishop Khajag Barsamian and Director of the Inter-Church relations Department of the Holy See of Etchmiadzin, Shahe Ananyan, have met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara, Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul reported.

According to the Patriarchate statement, Armenian Patriarch elections were discussed during the meeting.

A “sincere” dialogue took place during the hour-long meeting, the source said.

According to the statement, Cavusoglu said that the state was following the developments of the election closely, but urged patience by the church’s leadership.