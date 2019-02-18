News
Iranian top general warns severe revenge for terror attack in Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces warned the perpetrators of a recent attack on the IRGC forces in southeast Iran to expect an severe revenge from the Iranian nation, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“If any group is taking shelter in Pakistan by receiving Saudi and Emirati money and weapons and is infiltrating individuals into the country (Iran) to carry out such terrorist attacks, (they) must know that the flames of the Iranian nation’s revenge will obliterate their dynasty,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said in an address to a group of military commanders in the city of Qom on Monday, referring to a Wednesday terrorist attack that killed 27 IRGC personnel in southeast Iran.

A bus carrying IRGC personnel was traveling between the cities of Zahedan and Khash, in Sistan and Balouchestan on February 13, when it was targeted in a suicide car bomb attack. Twenty-seven IRGC members were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, claimed by the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group based in Pakistan.
