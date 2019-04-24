Armenia Defense Minister: Russia to send first Su-30SMs to Armenia in early 2020

Armenia will receive the first Su-30SM multirole fighter jets in early 2020. There are future plans to purchase those jets. This is what Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia Davit Tonoyan told journalists Wednesday at the VIII Moscow Conference on International Security, reports TASS.
“There will be four jets in the first stage, and they will be sent in late 2019 and early 2020,” he said, adding that the first tranches have already been transferred for the Russian fighter jets.
Tonoyan also stated that Armenia has future plans to purchase Russian armament. “We will arm and rearm very strictly. We will purchase Russian armament,” the minister stated.