Armenia president addresses nation

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is calling on all citizens, regardless of their public and political position and office, to maintain peace and calmness, and to respect Constitution and laws.

“The fact that the democratic processes in Armenia are irreversible should not be doubted in Armenia or abroad. Under the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, power belongs to people. Consequently, branches of the Armenian government - legislative, executive and judicial – must reflect the collective will of the people of Armenia and serve their constitutional goals,” President Sarkissian said in a statement.

President added that while he is on a business trip abroad, he is in touch with the relevant state bodies, and urged to be sober and tolerant these days.

“God save all of us,” he added.