US Congresswoman Jackie Speier calls on government to allocate $40 million to Armenia

US Congresswoman, member of the Armenian Caucus Jackie Speier has called on the US government to allocate $40,000,000 to Armenia. In her speech at the House of Representatives, Speier stated that impressive changes have taken place in Armenia over the past year.

“The “velvet revolution” that took place in Armenia always makes me smile when I think about it. The transition to democracy was made without a drop of blood, and we have to support the new democracy. The revolution in Armenia was followed by fair elections that helped bring Nikol Pashinyan to power. Recently, his administration signed a 2-3-year $60,000,000 agreement with the US government for economic growth and improvement of public administration. Although we can applaud these efforts, they are not enough. The US supports those changes and provides resources,” the Congresswoman said.