News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
June 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.04
EUR
535.55
RUB
7.47
ME-USD
0.14
Show news feed
Finance Ministry: Armenia planning on taking new loans worth $1.5 billion
Finance Ministry: Armenia planning on taking new loans worth $1.5 billion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia is planning on taking new loans and, pursuant to the existing agreements, it has the opportunity to receive nearly $1,500,000,000. This is what Armenia’s Minister of Finance Atom Janjughazyan said during a discussion on the report on the performance evaluation of the 2018 State Budget at the National Assembly today, responding to a question from deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Karen Simonyan.

According to the minister, the government is considering the amount. of the loan “The government is generally guided by the logic that we need to think about the redemption of loans through the use of borrowings and have such economic growth that the specific weight and degree of impact of those borrowings is reduced to a minimum,” Janjughazyan explained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP on economic revolution, expectations
However, Janjughazyan didn’t bring up any...
 Dollar, euro go up in Armenia
After a several days’ drop…
 Armenia recorded 5.2% economic growth in 2018
The Minister of Finance presented the 2018 State Budget execution report, in Parliament…
 GeoProMining becomes general sponsor of Armenian Mas-Wrestling Championship (PHOTO)
“The promotion of sports events in Armenia has become a landmark for GeoProMining Company...
 Armenia official, French Development Agency discuss economic projects
Economy Minister Tigran Khachatryan received a delegation from the AFD…
 Armenia to step up control over casino activities
“As for online advertising, its banners on news sites should not exceed 20% of the area…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos