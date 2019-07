Donald Tusk, President of the European Council, will arrive in Armenia on July 10.

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk will meet and give joint press conference afterwards.

Donald Tusk will also be received by Armenian President Armen Sarkissian.

Prime Minister Pashinyan and the President of the European Council together will visit Yerevan's Europe Square.