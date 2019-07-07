3 Armenia nationals killed and 5 injured in Georgia car accident

YEREVAN. – At least three Armenian nationals were killed and five injured in a car accident in neighboring Georgia, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.
Two of the injured are critical, they were transported to the hospital in Tbilisi.
“We keep in touch with our Georgian partners, everything is being done to save their lives,” the Minister assured.
According to Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, Mercedes crashed into barrier and caught fire on Sunday morning near the city of Gori, Georgia.