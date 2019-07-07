News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 07
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.01
EUR
538.31
RUB
7.52
ME-USD
0.19
Show news feed
3 Armenia nationals killed and 5 injured in Georgia car accident
3 Armenia nationals killed and 5 injured in Georgia car accident
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – At least three Armenian nationals were killed and five injured in a car accident in neighboring Georgia, Armenia’s Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said on Facebook.

Two of the injured are critical, they were transported to the hospital in Tbilisi.

“We keep in touch with our Georgian partners, everything is being done to save their lives,” the Minister assured.

According to Armenia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, Mercedes crashed into barrier and caught fire on Sunday morning near the city of Gori, Georgia.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos