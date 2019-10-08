IEEE CS to open branch in Armenia

IEEE Computer Society will be established in Armenia, Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Synopsys President Yervant Zorian and Director of Second Cycle Degree of Electronic Engineering Cecilia Metra told reporters at the WCIT 2019.

Zorian noted that IEEE is the number one international organization in the field.

This is a professional organization in the field of electronics and computing, he noted.

Cecilia Metra informed that the community has more than 400,000 members and 200 branches worldwide.

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan noted that this is a great event.

IEEE is the most prestigious organization in the electronic industry in terms of scientific articles and scientific seminars, he noted.