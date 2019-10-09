Ara Vardanyan: Decision made to arrest me

Former director of Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Ara Vardanyan says a decision was made to arrest him.
The country's authorities, propagating in words the supremacy of freedom and law, are actually doing the exact opposite, he wrote on Facebook.
Having divided the society into black and white, they proceeded to ‘ours’ and ‘yours’, he wrote on FB adding that the first is assured of connivance, the second is prepared for illegal harassment and arrest.
“We are now moving to the regime of totalitarianism, when people are deprived of their liberty without reasonable evidence. It seems to them that in this way they will silence, but they are cruelly mistaken,” he said.
“It was decided to imprison me. I will not fully acknowledge the accusation and will fight until this absurdity is put to an end,” Vardanyan added. “They do not understand that under totalitarianism, being arrested is not a punishment, but a matter of pride.”
He recalled that the NSS illegally arrested him a year ago.
“There was no reason for the arrest,” Vardanyan noted, adding that some people discredit the honor of law enforcement agencies.
According to him, he sees this as positive - people show their essence, and will soon answer according to the law.