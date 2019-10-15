News
Food poisoning at Armenia school
Food poisoning at Armenia school
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A case of food poisoning has been recorded at School No. 5 of Artashat, Armenia.

Naira Harutyunyan, head of the Information and Public Relations Division of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, has informed that according to preliminary data, students were poisoned by the food being sold at the cafeteria of this school.

At present, 19 schoolchildren have been taken to hospital.

A criminal case has been launched into this incident.

The investigators are working at the scene and in the hospital.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
