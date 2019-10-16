Shooting in Yerevan, 1 police officer dead (PHOTOS)

One police officer was shot dead while another was beaten in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.
On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park, Police informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.
Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted.
During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.
Subsequently, these persons fled the scene.
Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
An investigation is underway.
Police are trying to find out the identity and are searching for these two persons.