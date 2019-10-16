News
Wednesday
October 16
Brothers attacking police officer confess
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The brothers who attacked police officers on Liberty Avenue have confessed.

According to them, they have committed a robbery in one of the beauty salons in Armenia and police noticed it so they decided to flee.

As reported earlier, one police officer was shot dead while another was beaten. On Wednesday, at about 4:30, police officers noticed two persons near the entrance to Victory Park. These persons, having seen the patrol car, fled.

Police officers pursued and caught them on an avenue, but these persons resisted. During this time, one of them grabbed one of these policemen’s pistol, shot at one of them, and hit the other officer of the law with the handle of this pistol.  Subsequently, these persons fled the scene. Police officer Tigran Arakelyan, 38, died of the gunshot wound he sustained. A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
