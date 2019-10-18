Armenia Constitutional Court judges following developments surrounding chief judge Hrayr Tovmasyan

YEREVAN. – The judges of the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia are following the developments related to CC President Hrayr Tovmasyan and his family, and they will react as needed. The CC judges have issued such a statement.
The statement was signed by seven CC judges: Alvina Gyulumyan, Arevik Petrosyan, Arman Dilanyan, Hrant Nazaryan, Ashot Khachatryan, Arayik Tunyan, and Feliks Tokhyan.
As reported earlier, on the basis of a report which independent MP Arman Babajanyan had submitted to the Prosecutor General, the Special Investigation Service (SIS) on Thursday launched a criminal case against CC chief judge Hrayr Tovmasyan and some other officials, and pursuant to Section 1 of Article 300 of the Criminal Code (usurpation of official power).
Within the scope of this criminal case, SIS investigators conducted investigations at the CC and the headquarters of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia.
In addition, some of Tovmasyan’s close family members were called to the National Security Service.
Arman Babajanyan claims Hrayr Tovmasyan has usurped the office of Constitutional Court President by using criminal schemes.