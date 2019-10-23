News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
US lawmakers consider bill recognizing Armenian Genocide
US lawmakers consider bill recognizing Armenian Genocide
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

U.S. lawmakers are considering a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide, NPR reported on Tuesday.

“House lawmakers are also considering bringing up both a Turkey sanctions bill and a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide. Congress has previously debated whether to label what happened in 1915 — the period when roughly 1.5 million Armenians were killed — as ‘genocide.’ The Turkish government has historically strongly opposed this recognition and is expected to oppose both efforts,” the article reads.

“I'm sure the government of Turkey is not happy with [these plans], but then again we're not happy with the government of Turkey,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newsweek: Trump's advisers offered him to recognize Armenian Genocide to press Turkey
“One tactic on the table: threatening to recognize the deaths of millions of Armenians as a genocide...
Rep. Ted Lieu live on CNN urges US to recognize Armenian Genocide
“Not only should we have sanctions against Turkey…
 Brad Sherman: time to recognize Armenian Genocide by overwhelming vote
US should reevaluate policies toward Turkey…
 Gyumri school children thank the world (PHOTOS)
The events of the Aurora Forum commenced with “Gratitude” flash mob...
 Armenian MFA: Turkish President's statements on genocide unworthy of comments
“After the President of Turkey tried to justify the genocide against the Armenian people...
 Armenian genocide recognition touched upon in Moldovan parliament for the 1st time
“Within the hearings on the appointment of several ambassadors…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos