US lawmakers consider bill recognizing Armenian Genocide

U.S. lawmakers are considering a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide, NPR reported on Tuesday.
“House lawmakers are also considering bringing up both a Turkey sanctions bill and a bill recognizing the Armenian genocide. Congress has previously debated whether to label what happened in 1915 — the period when roughly 1.5 million Armenians were killed — as ‘genocide.’ The Turkish government has historically strongly opposed this recognition and is expected to oppose both efforts,” the article reads.
“I'm sure the government of Turkey is not happy with [these plans], but then again we're not happy with the government of Turkey,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.