News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.03
EUR
528.01
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
German companies are interested in Armenia
German companies are interested in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received German Ambassador Michael Banzhaf.

The Minister highlighted the good relations with the German Embassy for many years, as well as the role that the latter plays in direct cooperation with Germany and in the framework of EU programs.

The Ambassador highlighted the economic matters as one of the important priorities of bilateral relations, and mentioned in his speech: “The activities of German companies in the mining, electricity, IT, and a number of other fields here show that they are interested in Armenia. I know that one of the priorities of the Armenian government is to attract investments into the country, and from this point of view, I consider the development of mutual relations between the countries important."

The Minister in his turn noted: "We really link the economic development of the country with the increase of investment attractiveness in the country, so we should find the opportunities that are in the interest of both countries." Also, Khachatryan presented the economic priorities which will enable to further develop cooperation between countries, adding that the most rapid growth of passenger flows to Armenia has been recorded in recent years, and one of them was Germany.

According to the ambassador, German companies provide consulting services in agriculture, winemaking, and many other fields, and there is a great interest in textiles and tourism. He noted that the launch of Ryanair will also create a great opportunity and increase the flow of passengers with Germany. According to Banzhaf, Armenia can be a link in the medium term with the EAEU and other neighboring countries. He also touched upon the possibilities of the German GIZ company's projects being implemented in different directions.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Finance Ministry: Government's debt indicator this year will be 50% of GDP
As for the government debt indicator, according to the minister, in the outgoing year it will be 50% of GDP...
 Armenia CB chief on Doing Business 2020 report: Not sure our partners will be ready to admit technical mistakes
Earlier, Javadyan had stated that there was a mistake in the report's rating, which, in case of correction, would place Armenia in the 37th position instead of the current 47th…
 Armenia Central Bank: By end of year, our currency reserves will be higher than previous years
This year, as there was a significant surplus of foreign currency, we were able to buy a large amount of foreign currency, the bank chief said…
 Armenia opposition MP: This budget is not revolutionary, life will not improve with this economic growth
It is quite logical that in the post-revolutionary year the GDP growth is not revolutionary…
 Zakharieva: Armenia and Bulgaria need direct regular flights
“We speak different languages, but Bulgaria and Armenia have a lot in common and this has developed historically…
 Armenian PM Pashinyan: Defense spending is planned to increase next year
According to PM, they plan to increase budget allocations by 25.3%...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos