German companies are interested in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Tigran Khachatryan, received German Ambassador Michael Banzhaf.

The Minister highlighted the good relations with the German Embassy for many years, as well as the role that the latter plays in direct cooperation with Germany and in the framework of EU programs.

The Ambassador highlighted the economic matters as one of the important priorities of bilateral relations, and mentioned in his speech: “The activities of German companies in the mining, electricity, IT, and a number of other fields here show that they are interested in Armenia. I know that one of the priorities of the Armenian government is to attract investments into the country, and from this point of view, I consider the development of mutual relations between the countries important."

The Minister in his turn noted: "We really link the economic development of the country with the increase of investment attractiveness in the country, so we should find the opportunities that are in the interest of both countries." Also, Khachatryan presented the economic priorities which will enable to further develop cooperation between countries, adding that the most rapid growth of passenger flows to Armenia has been recorded in recent years, and one of them was Germany.

According to the ambassador, German companies provide consulting services in agriculture, winemaking, and many other fields, and there is a great interest in textiles and tourism. He noted that the launch of Ryanair will also create a great opportunity and increase the flow of passengers with Germany. According to Banzhaf, Armenia can be a link in the medium term with the EAEU and other neighboring countries. He also touched upon the possibilities of the German GIZ company's projects being implemented in different directions.