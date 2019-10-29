On October 31, US Congress to pass resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide?

The Turkish Embassy in Washington has launched a mobilization campaign at highest level against House Resolution 296, which recognizes the Armenian Genocide.

The message is clear: "Kill the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide."

Turkish organizations have begun sending letters to their members, urging them to immediately mobilize against the resolution, the People's Movement of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The House majority Democrats, who form the majority in this legislature, are likely to pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution on October 31. The House Rules Committee will most likely announce that it is considering the possibility of adopting the resolution. This is the final official procedure before the vote.

In its respective message to American Turks, the Turkish Embassy in Washington has called them to urge Congress to oppose US House Resolution 296, and write a letter of complaint to their lawmakers.

As per the message, Resolution 296 establishes a legislative basis to condemn Turkey and American Turks for Armenian Genocide.

Furthermore, as per this message, Resolution 296 is the first step in mass actions aimed at pursuing enormous demands from the past and restoring land claims—and not only against Turkey, but also against Turkish citizens.

According to the message, the resolution now has 113 supporters in the House of Representatives, most of whom come from California, New York, New Jersey, and Massachusetts where there is a strong Armenian lobby.

The Turkish embassy also urges American Turks to send its attached letters to those Congress members who have jointly signed under the resolution, as well as to other members of Congress.

Meanwhile, Jim McGovern (D-MA), Chairman of the House Rules Committee, said that the oldest Armenian community in the US is in Worcester. He said that he is proud that the Rules Committee will consider this resolution, non-recognition of genocide is a stain on the human rights system of values, and it sends a very wrong message to human rights abusers around the world.