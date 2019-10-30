News
Serj Tankian: Genocide should never be used for political expediency
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

System of a Down American Armenian rock band vocalist Serj Tankian commented on the US House of Representatives' decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

“Thank you to the House of Representatives in the US for properly characterizing US history and the Armenian genocide in the memory of my grandparents and all their relatives who perished. Genocide should never be used for political expediency or to sell a despot more helicopters. This will make more difficult for Turkey to further play the US State Dept on this issue though I’m sure they will try. It is important that there are economic sanctions tied to Turkeys illegal incursion into Syria as well. Senate resolution is next,” Tankian wrote on Facebook.

