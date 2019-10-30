ARF on US House Resolution on Armenian Genocide: This opens way for Senate to adopt similar resolution

Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Dashnaktsutyun Party Bureau representative Hagop Der Khachaturian issued a statement on the adoption of Resolution 296 by the US House of Representatives that recognizes the Armenian Genocide.
The statement reads as follows, in particular:
"The vote on this resolution is historic because it is the first time in 35 years that a comprehensive resolution on the Armenian Genocide has been brought to the plenary session of the United States House of Representatives.
(…) we thank those US politicians who have consistently supported this issue and now have voted in favor. This victory is the result of decades of struggle in the United States.
This House resolution not only reaffirmed and affirmed the US recognition of the Armenian Genocide, it also formally rejected Turkey's denialist policy. The great support received by the two parties in the House of Representatives opens the way for the Senate to adopt Resolution 150 with similar content and to encourage the President of the United States to use the word "genocide" in a noble and sincere manner.
On the world stage, this decision by the US House of Representatives is an important challenge to Turkey's policy of obstruction of justice, and will contribute to a genuine, just and complete settlement of the crimes committed by Turkey during the First World War against the Armenian people and other nations.
We would like to emphasize once again that one of the important messages of this resolution is also the warning that crimes and genocides against humanity are intolerable to the civilized world and that their denial is equally unacceptable, no matter who, where, where they commit these crimes."