Karabakh FM: I was present at vote on US House resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Karabakh FM: I was present at vote on US House resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

I was present in the sessions’ hall of the US House of Representatives at the debates on the H.R. 296 resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide and the adoption of the historic decision. Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian wrote this on his Facebook page.

He added: "After the vote, I had the opportunity to express gratitude to the co-sponsors of the resolution, Frank Pallone and Anna Eshoo, and to congratulate the representatives of the Armenian community.

Adoption of the resolution is not only moral but also practical for Armenians; it will contribute to ensuring peace and stability in our region."

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
