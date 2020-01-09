News
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office says Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office says Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Karabakh conflict resolution will be high on Chairmanship’s agenda , said OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Edi Rama presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to Permanent Council.

“The OSCE has proven time and again that it can deploy to conflict and post-conflict settings, often where and when no one else can. As the crisis in and around Ukraine remains the most pressing security challenge in Europe, the unique contribution of the Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to reducing tensions and fostering peace, stability and security is essential. While there have been some encouraging signals with regard to the crisis that we applaud, the road to long-standing peace remains long. The Albanian Chairmanship will do its part to encourage respect for the OSCE principles and commitments and the full implementation of the Minsk Agreements, supporting the efforts of the Trilateral Contact Group and the process of the Normandy Format. The SMM and Ukraine will also be the destination of my first visit, in the coming weeks, as OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,” he said in a statement adding that “conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions and related mechanisms, and the Transdniestrian Settlement Process will also be high on the Chairmanship’s agenda,” he said in a statement.

Edi Rama added that the main motto of the Albanian presidency this year will be "Implementing our commitments together.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
