Armenia ex-MP businessman to be released on bail

YEREVAN. – A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has ruled to release Armenia’s former MP and businessman Aleksan Petrosyan on a 30mn-dram bail. Petrosyan's legal defender Mihran Poghosyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
As reported earlier, Aleksan Petrosyan was arrested in connection with a criminal case filed against former Nature Protection Minister Aram Harutyunyan. His son, Makar Petrosyan, was also arrested, but was released some time later.
Aleksan Petrosyan is accused of assisting in money laundering.
The Special Investigation Service, however, makes no comment on the case of Aleksan Petrosyan and his son.