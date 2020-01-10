News
Friday
January 10
News
Armenia encourages US, Iran to work towards regional peace
Armenia encourages US, Iran to work towards regional peace
Region:World News, Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia encourages the United States and Iran to work towards regional peace, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said.

“Signs of de-escalation in our neighborhood are encouraging. Making it sustainable is a priority. We encourage our important partners United States and Iran to work further towards regional peace and stability,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
