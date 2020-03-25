Road Police fine Armenia PM's wife

Anna Hakobyan, wife of the Prime Minister of Armenia, wrote the following on her Facebook page:
“Yesterday I decided to teach Shushan how to drive in the premises of the governmental mansions, and Shushan posted photos of her driving the car on her Instagram.
It turned out that this is a violation of the law and that a minor can’t be trusted to drive even in the yard of our residence, and I regret that I didn’t know about this.
Today the Road Police of Armenia instituted administrative proceedings based on the video posted on Instagram and fined me AMD 10,000.
This is also the reason why we made a revolution, and once again, this certifies that everyone in New Armenia is equal before the law.
I also thank the Road Police for being of principle.”