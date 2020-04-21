News
Tuesday
April 21
News
NGO head says Armenian foreign minister needs to resign
NGO head says Armenian foreign minister needs to resign
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Head of European Integration NGO Karen Bekaryan wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“The foreign minister of Armenia needs to resign.

The foreign minister of the Russian Federation (strategic partner and ally of Armenia and OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair) has declared that a phased approach to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is being considered and an agreement on the phased approach will be a step on the path to implementation of the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

If the statement by the Russian foreign minister doesn’t correspond to reality, this is simply an indicator of complete failure of the relations between Armenia and the Russian Federation. If the statement by the Russian foreign minister corresponds to reality, we are dealing with overturn of the national and state interests of Armenia and Artsakh.

In both cases, the Armenian foreign minister must resign or be dismissed from office.

If the foreign minister doesn’t resign or isn’t dismissed, this will mean that the Prime Minister is directly responsible for all this, along with all the consequences arising from this…

P.S.: Lavrov was also asked about the price of natural gas, and the answer says a lot.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
