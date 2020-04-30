Armenia Republican Medical Center to also be allowed to receive bodies from abroad

By the April 29 decision of the Commandant for the state of emergency declared in Armenia, a change has been made in the procedure for transferring the bodies of people who have died during the state of emergency to the Republic of Armenia and delivering them to the deceased persons’ relatives.
In particular, in accordance with the previous procedure, upon transfer to Armenia, the closed coffin was transferred to the morgue in Yerevan from where the body would be delivered to the person receiving the body.
Under the new procedure, Armenia Republican Medical Center will be allowed to receive bodies as well.