Saturday
October 03
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan political-military leadership will pay high price
Armenia MFA: Azerbaijan political-military leadership will pay high price
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In contempt of the persistent calls of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and the entire international community on the immediate cessation of hostilities, Azerbaijan and Turkey jointly continue large-scale hostilities with the aim of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by military means. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia has noted this in a statement it released Saturday.

“To this end, Azerbaijan has put forward its entire military capacities, reinforced by Turkish military assistance, which includes also foreign terrorists fighters transferred from other conflict zones in the Middle East. The civilian settlements and civilian population on the entire territory of Artsakh are being subjected to systematic and massive attacks, resulting in human casualties and destruction.

These actions aim at depriving the people of Artsakh of their historical homeland by perpetrating mass atrocities. 

The Republic of Armenia, as the guarantor of the security of the people of Artsakh, will take all the necessary means and steps to prevent those mass atrocities.

The political-military leadership of Azerbaijan will pay a high price for committing such grave crimes against the Armenians of Artsakh, for importing terrorists to the region and for undermining the regional security,” the Armenian MFA statement also reads.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
