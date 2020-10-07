Borrell on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: There cannot be an external interference

There cannot be an external interference to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the head of the EU Foreign Service Josep Borrell, speaking on Wednesday at a session in the European Parliament.
"It is the largest confrontations since 1993, 1994. And those days we have been very engaged on this issue. On the day that fighting erupted, I released a statement as highly representative calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation, and a streak of servants of the ceasefire.
During those days, I had several phone calls separately with Armenia and Azerbaijani FMs urging both sides to stop hostilities and return to the negotiation table. My position is clear, fighting must stop. Both sides need to engage in meaningful negotiation," he said.
"There cannot be a military solution to the conflict. Nonetheless, external interference," he said adding: "The fighting should stop. The Minsk Group Co-chairs are going to have meetings this week with the FMs of two countries. And the only way of getting out of this situation is that the Minsk Group Co-chairs pushes for an immediate negotiations as soon as possible.
"We will continue working with the key partners, trying to help stop hostilities because the only solution is to go back to the negotiation table, but this negotiation table has been open for the last 30 years without any kind of advance. The role is not an alternative."
"You have to push both parts to stop fighting and negotiating without preconditioning," he added.