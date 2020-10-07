News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.59
EUR
574.39
RUB
6.24
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Borrell on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: There cannot be an external interference
Borrell on Nagorno-Karabakh clashes: There cannot be an external interference
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

There cannot be an external interference to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said the head of the EU Foreign Service Josep Borrell, speaking on Wednesday at a session in the European Parliament.

"It is the largest confrontations since 1993, 1994. And those days we have been very engaged on this issue. On the day that fighting erupted, I released a statement as highly representative calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation, and a streak of servants of the ceasefire.

During those days, I had several phone calls separately with Armenia and Azerbaijani FMs urging both sides to stop hostilities and return to the negotiation table. My position is clear, fighting must stop. Both sides need to engage in meaningful negotiation," he said.

"There cannot be a military solution to the conflict. Nonetheless, external interference," he said adding: "The fighting should stop. The Minsk Group Co-chairs are going to have meetings this week with the FMs of two countries. And the only way of getting out of this situation is that the Minsk Group Co-chairs pushes for an immediate negotiations as soon as possible.

"We will continue working with the key partners, trying to help stop hostilities because the only solution is to go back to the negotiation table, but this negotiation table has been open for the last 30 years without any kind of advance. The role is not an alternative."

"You have to push both parts to stop fighting and negotiating without preconditioning," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia daily correspondents come under Azerbaijan shelling in Stepanakert
The film crew of Izvestia…
 Armenia MOD representative: Varangatagh (Lulasaz) hill is taken back
A counterattack was organized…
 Aftermath of Azerbaijan shelling of Stepanakert overnight
The Artsakh Information Center has published a video…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Our accurate strikes, adversary’s inglorious departure (PHOTOS)
Also, Shushan Stepanyan posted respective photos…
 Armenia defense ministry spokesperson: Another large fuel lubricant base of Azerbaijan is blown up
In the southeastern direction…
 Artsakh Defense Army has 40 more casualties
These servicemen also have fallen while fending off the Azerbaijani aggression…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos