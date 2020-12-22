Opposition member: Armenia Military Police deputy chief and Operations Service head resign

A little while ago, we received news that Deputy Chief of Military Police of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia for Operations Alexander Aghajanyan and Head of the Operational Service Tigran Yeghyan have submitted their resignation letters. This is what member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gegham Manukyan declared during the opposition’s rally at Republic Square in Yerevan.
“According to information, the reason for their resignations was that deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly Andranik Kocharyan and Chief of Military Police Ashot Zakaryan had instructed them to also work on gathering a large number of people to participate in the march organized by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on December 19. Aghajanyan and Yeghyan refused to complete the assignment and submitted their resignation letters,” Manukyan said, adding that this is Nikol Pashinyan’s system.