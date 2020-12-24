Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended

YEREVAN. – Sixty-nine demonstrators who joined the Homeland Salvation Movement initiative gathered near the government building were brought to the police. The information department of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.
To note, the participants of this demonstration had blocked the entrances of the main government building since Thursday morning, during which the citizens were apprehended.
But as a result of the disproportionate actions of the police, one woman had fainted, and another woman had sustained a severe blow to the head.