Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended
Armenia Police: 69 demonstrators apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Sixty-nine demonstrators who joined the Homeland Salvation Movement initiative gathered near the government building were brought to the police. The information department of the Police of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

To note, the participants of this demonstration had blocked the entrances of the main government building since Thursday morning, during which the citizens were apprehended.

But as a result of the disproportionate actions of the police, one woman had fainted, and another woman had sustained a severe blow to the head.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
