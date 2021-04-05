Bright Armenia Party MP: We are not going to elections to take few parliamentary seats

YEREVAN. – There was no arrangement on the Electoral Code; it was only said that if there will be no consensus in the parliament, we will not accept it. Opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) MP Ani Samsonyan on Monday told this to reporters in the parliament, when asked whether the BAP might nominate its own candidate for the post of Prime Minister, taking into account that the authorities have amended the Electoral Code, whereas the BAP was against it.
"The only arrangement was that the [incumbent] prime minister [Nikol Pashinyan] shall resign and [snap parliamentary] elections be held. And we [the BAP] will not give any excuse to the government so that there will be step back from this agenda," added Samsonyan.
As reported earlier, Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the BAP and head of its parliamentary faction, had stressed if the ruling My Step bloc were to adopt the new Electoral Code, all the existing arrangements will do down the drain.
The BAP is not compiling its electoral lists yet, they are waiting for PM Pashinyan’s resignation, after which they will start the aforesaid.
According to Samsonyan, the BAP is going to these snap parliamentary elections to take power. "We are not going to these elections to take a few parliamentary seats; therefore, we must use all our opportunities. Now the task of every political force should be to convince the 47% undecided people— who do not know who they will elect—to elect them. 2018 and 2021 are years with different political situations. There was a revolution in 2018, and the revolutionary force had to be the government. We were telling the citizens at that time, 'The government already exists; go, vote for the opposition.' But now the situation is completely different," Ani Samsonyan noted.