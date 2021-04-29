News
Armenia Ombudsman to French MPs: Azerbaijan is artificially delaying and politicizing return of Armenian POWs
Armenia Ombudsman to French MPs: Azerbaijan is artificially delaying and politicizing return of Armenian POWs
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today received a delegation of French parliamentarians.

Tatoyan presented the war crimes committed by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the war that took place in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in September-November 2020 and thoroughly touched upon the urgency of the return of Armenian captives being kept in Azerbaijan, noting that the Azerbaijani authorities are grossly violating international requirements by presenting the captives as ‘terrorists’ and ‘saboteurs’.

Tatoyan also stated that all Armenian servicemen and civilians were captured by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the ongoing armed conflict, meaning they are all captives, need to be immediately released and returned to their homeland without any political or other preconditions.

“The Azerbaijani authorities are artificially delaying and politicizing the process, grossly violating the rights of the captives and their families, causing them suffering and sparking tension in Armenian society,” Tatoyan said and stressed that the Azerbaijani elite continue their Armenophobic, hostile, racist and fascist policy, evidence of which is the opening of the so-called ‘war trophy park’ in Baku.

The parties agreed to work together for the protection of human rights.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
