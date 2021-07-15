Body of hero of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 Artur Aghasyan found

The body of Artur Aghasyan, who died heroically while defending the homeland and was awarded the Order of the Combat Cross, has been found.
With a great spirit and heroic image, Aghasyan became the main hero as a Junior Sergeant during one of the heroic battles of the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016. Thanks to his efforts, the soldiers of Azerbaijan’s “Yashma” special detachment fled the military post after being crushed during a heavy battle.
At the time, Aghasyan was a senior at the military post located in the north of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) (in the direction of Talish).
Artur, 19, was awarded the 2nd degree Order the Combat Cross for his endeavor. In May 2016, he was ranked Lieutenant, and in May 2018 — Senior Lieutenant.
One of his soldiers recognized the remains of Artur in Mataghis when he saw the commander’s cross, nominal bayonet knife and mobile phone.
Arsen Aghasyan, Artur’s brother, also died at the military posts in Mataghis, and the remains of his body were found through a DNA test a few months ago.