Monday
December 06
Armenia local elections: PAP beats ruling party in Abovyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to the preliminary data of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, the leader in Abovyan city of Kotayk Province is the opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP)—and headed by mayoral candidate Eduard Babayan—for which 5,231 voters cast their ballots in Sunday’s local elections.

A total of 4,279 votes were cast in Abovyan in favor of the ruling Civil Contract Part, the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party received 639 votes, and former premier Aram Sargsyan's Republic Party garnered 1,124 votes.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
