Armenia Security Council Secretary and Ambassador of Sweden discuss regional issues

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met Ambassador of Sweden Patrick Swenson, the press service of the Security Council reported.
The report says that upon the Ambassador's request Armen Grigoryan presented Armenia's position on Armenian-Turkish relations and the long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the sides stressed the importance of a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.
The Secretary of the Security Council also presented the efforts of the Armenian Government regarding the structural and content-related reforms of the armed forces.
During the meeting the sides also touched upon a wide range of issues on strengthening democracy and human rights, creating a better environment and reducing climate impacts.