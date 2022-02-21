News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
February 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.7
EUR
543.8
RUB
6.22
Show news feed
Armenia Security Council Secretary and Ambassador of Sweden discuss regional issues
Armenia Security Council Secretary and Ambassador of Sweden discuss regional issues
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met Ambassador of Sweden  Patrick Swenson, the press service of the Security Council reported.

The report says that upon the Ambassador's request Armen Grigoryan presented Armenia's position on Armenian-Turkish relations and the long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this context, the sides stressed the importance of a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

The Secretary of the Security Council also presented the efforts of the Armenian Government regarding the structural and content-related reforms of the armed forces.

During the meeting the sides also touched upon a wide range of issues on strengthening democracy and human rights, creating a better environment and reducing climate impacts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos