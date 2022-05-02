PACE initiates resolution on threats to journalists and human rights defenders in Azerbaijan

A group of PACE deputies on the eve of the annual World Freedom Day on 3 May initiated a resolution of the Assembly on threats to the life and security of journalists and human rights defenders in Azerbaijan. The initiative by Belgian MP Christophe Lacroix was supported by 37 PACE members from 24 countries, Turan reported.
"The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is concerned about the increasing level of violence, intolerance and continuing threats against Azerbaijani journalists, bloggers and human rights defenders in Azerbaijan," reads the petition signed by the mentioned MPs.
Journalist and human rights activist, well-known LGBT activist Avaz Shikhmammadov was murdered in his home on 22 February, 2022. Numerous requests to protect his life were ignored by the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan.
On 23 April, 2022, the well-known blogger and human rights activist, former prisoner of conscience Bakhtiyar Hajiyev was kidnapped by masked men, who tortured and subjected him to inhuman treatment. They ordered the blogger to delete his critical publications.
Over the past two months, many investigative journalists have received warnings from representatives of Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies demanding that they stop their anti-corruption investigations of government officials. "Otherwise, journalists were threatened, death and serious health problems that would look like accidents or poisoning. After these threats, some of these journalists were forced to declare the cessation of anti-corruption investigations, while others still decided to continue their work," the document further states.
The Parliamentary Assembly should examine and study the killings and assassination cases and continuing threats to the lives and freedoms of Azerbaijani journalists, bloggers and human rights activists who continue to work at home and abroad and produce a comprehensive report on this issue, the petitioners say.
The Assembly should call on the Azerbaijani government to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights and guarantee the safety of journalists and human rights defenders, allowing them to continue their professional activities unhindered.
Emin Huseynov, director of the Institute of Reporters' Freedom and Safety, told the Turan news agency that the 38 deputies' appeal will be considered in mid-May by a standing committee and the PACE Bureau.