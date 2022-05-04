Ambassador Wiktorin to finance minister: EU ready to continue providing assistance to Armenia government

YEREVAN. – Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan on Wednesday met with Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia.

Khachatryan attached importance to the EU activities in Armenia, presented the current macroeconomic situation in the country, and touched upon the possible risks and impacts on the Armenian economy in the context of regional developments, the Ministry of Finance of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Wiktorin, for her part, stressed that the EU always shares the challenges facing Armenia and is ready to continue providing assistance to the Armenian government, and provided details on the EU programs being implemented in Armenia. Also, Wiktorin expressed satisfaction with the Armenian government's efforts to strengthen Armenia-EU cooperation and expand the scope of cooperation.

During the meeting the parties discussed key issues, such as the course of implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the content and goals of the ongoing sectoral reforms in Armenia.