Thursday
May 19
Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss prospects for resumption of nuclear deal
Lavrov and Iranian FM discuss prospects for resumption of nuclear deal
Region:Russia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian discussed by phone on Thursday the prospects for resuming the full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program.

The main attention was paid to key issues of bilateral relations, as well as the prospects for the resumption of the full implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the ministers exchanged views on a number of topical regional and international issues, including the situation in Ukraine.
