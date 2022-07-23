News
UN Secretary-General condemns missile attacks on Odessa
UN Secretary-General condemns missile attacks on Odessa
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement condemning media reports of missile strikes on Odessa.

Guterres' office issued a statement saying the U.N. chief "unequivocally condemns" the strikes.

"Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets," the statement said. "These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe. Full implementation by the Russian Federation, Ukraine and Turkey is imperative," the UN head said in a statement.

Earlier the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged the UN and Turkey to ensure Russia's compliance with its obligations within the framework of the safe functioning of the grain corridor.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also commented on the situation, saying that the strikes in Odessa cast doubt on the readiness of some parties to the "grain deal" to fulfill its terms. The fire, which started due to the attack, was extinguished. The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the incident so far, Kommersant reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
